Software AG shores up APJ operations with new appointments

Credit: Dreamstime

Software AG has shored up operations with three new hires in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), including a new vice president (VP) of alliance and channels across the region.

The Germany-headquartered software vendor has promoted Michael Cross - VP of solutions and technology for Australia and Japan - to the channel-facing role, focusing on alliances and channels to boost growth in the region, as well as shaping the Internet of Things (IoT) go-to-market strategy.

Based in Australia, Cross comes into the role with nearly 20 years of experience in the tech industry -- 11 of those at Software AG in a number of leadership roles.

In addition, Cross has also done time at CA Technologies, webMethods and Novell, as well as a brief stint with Red Hat.

Credit: Supplied Michael Cross (Software AG)

Joining him in the new spate of hires are Lorne Fetzek and KyuHwan Lee as country managers for Japan and South Korea, respectively.



Lorne’s appointment follows his role as Imperva’s position of area vice president of Japan, as well as similar positions with Proofpoint, Polycom, Verizon and Dell.

Meanwhile, Lee has over 20 years of technology experience and was most recently Oracle’s sales director of Oracle Digital Prime.

They also join Nicholas Betbeder-Matibed, whose appointment as senior vice president of sales for APJ was announced by the company last month. He will be responsible for driving all regional go-to-market efforts. He comes most recently from software vendor Tibco, with Software AG claiming he previously led its Asia business and drove an “aggressive” regional growth strategy.

The appointments come as Software AG looks to enact its plan to establish a leadership team to support its customer and partner bases in the region.

"Our growth momentum over the past quarter has been driven in no small part by the rise of digital business, and bolstering our ranks with industry veterans will position us well to continue building on the strong momentum that we have established,” said Scott Little, senior VP of global sales.

“The rapid digitalisation of APJ presents new opportunities for Software AG to distinguish itself as a leading industry player by supporting the growth of the region's digital-first businesses. Led by our newly minted team, we are thrilled to embark on a new chapter of our regional growth story and look forward to further entrenching Software AG's presence in APJ."