CMC Telecom becomes Google Cloud’s first Premier Partner in Vietnam

CMC Telecom’s efforts to become a top-class partner of Google Cloud is a big part of its multi-cloud strategy.

Dang Tung Son (CMC Telecom) Credit: CMC Telecom

Hanoi-based telecommunications provider CMC Telecom has become Google's first ‘Sell’ Premier Partner in Vietnam, marking the company as the only telco from the country thus far to be certified as a Premier Partner of Google Cloud.

To get its newfound standing in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem – the top tier of the vendor’s three-tier structure, which includes Member, Partner and Premier – CMC Telecom experts needed to acquire at least 20 certificates and be directly trained and tested by Google in a wide range of fields including sales, sales consulting and technical support.

As is the case with many partner programs, CMC Telecom also needed to accomplish a challenging sale target set by Google, and successfully deploy solutions for clients to demonstrate eligibility for an upgrade.

By successfully deploying solutions for a number of big clients, namely REE Corporation, VNPay and Rikkeisoft, among others, CMC Telecom was able to prove its expertise in sales as well as the technical aspects associated with the vendor’s solutions.

As a converged services provider (CSP), CMC Telecom’s efforts to become a top-class partner of Google Cloud is a big part of its CSP and multi-cloud strategy.

As such, the new certification showcases a fierce appetite by the company, which is jointly owned by Vietnamese IT firm CMC Group, to bolster its Google Cloud prowess. It is now working to become a Premier Partner in Google Cloud’s ‘Service’ engagement model in addition to the ‘Sell’ model Premier Partner status it has already attained.

"The fact that CMC Telecom has been upgraded to the highest rank of global Premier Partner of Google Cloud not only helps CMC Telecom customers receive in-depth advice and preferential policies, the best deals for products and services in the Google Cloud ecosystem, but also the commitment of Google and CMC Telecom to accompany during the digital transformation era,” said Dang Tung Son, deputy CEO and CMO of CMC Telecom.

In 2019, CMC Telecom struck another Google Cloud first in Vietnam, rolling out support for Partner Interconnect in the country, designed to allow customers to connect to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) globally.

The move saw the telecommunications provider become the first in-country specialist of Partner Interconnect, a service delivered through the Google Cloud channel.

In that instance, the offering represented an evolution of Dedicated Interconnect, which provides direct physical connections between on-premises network and the Google Cloud network.