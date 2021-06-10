Tencent Cloud adds Asian availability zones in new data centre splash

The addition of the new internet data centres sees the company actively operating in 27 regions and claiming 66 availability zones worldwide.

Tencent Cloud has launched three new data centre presences in Asia, opening its second availability zones in Bangkok and Tokyo, as well as its third in Hong Kong.

Additionally, Tencent Cloud -- the cloud business of Chinese internet company Tencent -- has also opened a second availability zone in Frankfurt, Germany.

The addition of the new internet data centres (IDCs) sees the company actively operating in 27 regions and claiming 66 availability zones worldwide.

The new IDCs are all tier-3 design facilities, according to Tencent Cloud, and are in prime network hub locations, providing highly-reliable and high-quality border gateway protocol, integrated with major local and international network operators.

From the perspective of Poshu Yeung, Tencent Cloud International senior vice president, the cloud industry is quickly evolving and growing, giving Tencent Cloud a reason to look forward to further demonstrating its commitment to providing its customers with more diverse cloud products and stronger redundancy and backup options.

“The launch of the new IDCs in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo at the same time is a significant development in our strategy to rapidly and efficiently expand our international portfolio. We are also planning to have over 30 per cent growth in terms of our IDCs all over the world by end of this year,” Yeung said.

The launch of the new IDCs is just the latest step in Tencent's growth strategy, in terms of global infrastructure.

In late 2020, Tencent Cloud opened its second availability zone in Korea, followed by its first IDC in Indonesia, as well as the third availability zone in Singapore earlier this year.

In April, the company launched its IDC in Indonesia to provide “backbone access” to customers through enhanced networking and border gateway protocol capabilities.

Targeting all Indonesian and global internet services providers, the launch was designed to allow Tencent Cloud closer access to customers and users by reducing delays to data and applications, in addition to meeting in-country regulatory and compliance requirements.

As reported in July last year, for Chinese cloud services companies, the coronavirus outbreak became a rainmaker, bringing in new business far and wide as firms shifted work online and authorities developed apps and systems to help contain outbreaks and manage social restrictions.

For Tencent in particular, it also became the perfect time to flex new muscles as it sought to catch up with Alibaba Group, its arch-rival and the dominant player in China's cloud market by far.