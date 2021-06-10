McAfee APAC promotes Joel Camissar to lead channel

Joel Camissar (McAfee) Credit: McAfee

Security vendor McAfee has promoted Joe Camissar to the newly created role of channel boss for Asia Pacific.

Camissar, who previously managed McAfee’s cloud business in APAC, has taken on an expanded role as senior director of McAfee’s APAC channel and alliance business.

Reporting to Craig Nielsen – McAfee’s VP for APAC sales – Camissar will form part of the vendor’s "strengthened” commitment to its channel program “in this fast-growing region”.

“It’s a testament that the future of cyber security is cloud-native, and that our open, proactive, intelligence-driven approach, is providing users with the trust and experience they demand from cyber security providers”, said Camissar.

“As our channel partners embrace cloud transformation, our combined expertise will give customers the ability to adopt device-to-cloud security as a business enabler and provide partners the ability to build a differentiated, services-rich security practice."

Camissar has been with McAfee in Sydney since 2009, rising from practice head through to other senior channel and go-to-market roles.

During his two-decade-plus career, he has also worked at Tend Micro, Websense and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. His promotion comes as McAfee sells its enterprise business to a private equity consortium Symphony Technology Group (STG) for US$4 billion.

The all-cash transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. McAfee president and CEO Peter Leav said the transaction allows McAfee to focus on its consumer business.