Accenture acquires Malaysia-based digital agency Entropia

Azwan Baharuddin (Country managing director - Accenture Malaysia) and Prashant Kumar (Entropia) Credit: Accenture

Accenture has acquired Entropia - an international digital agency based in Kuala Lumpur - amid plans to enhance “experience-led” transformation services across Southeast Asia.



The move represents the first acquisition by Accenture Interactive in the region, which operates as the digital customer experience division of the global system integrator.

Founded in 2016 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Entropia houses a team of more than 210 employees skilled in scaling "unique digital experiences" for brands. The acquisition is designed to help Accenture Interactive “transform and reimagine” businesses through the “lens of experience”.

“This is the perfect time to join with Accenture Interactive and raise the bar in transforming data-driven marketing for businesses,” said Prashant Kumar, founder and senior partner of Entropia. “I am thrilled to have both organisations come together and expand the canvas for our people, clients and their customers.”

Entropia operates as one most awarded agencies in the region, receiving accolades from local and regional publications such as Marketing Interactive and The Drum. The agency also boasts an extensive track record in helping blue-chip clients - such as BMW, Nespresso, KFC, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Telekom Malaysia and Lazada - enhance brand experiences across the market.

Most recently, Entropia teamed up with BMW to create an augmented reality (AR) showroom for the new BMW X5, with the aim of bringing car features to life virtually for consumers during the pandemic. The agency has also worked with Nespresso to localise a global sustainability campaign by collaborating with Malaysian artist, Red Hong Yi, to create an art installation titled 'Kaleidoscope.'

“Entropia’s addition will help us deliver innovation through technology to drive commerce and growth for our clients in Southeast Asia,” added Thomas Mouritzen, leader of Southeast Asia at Accenture Interactive. “It’s also an exciting chapter in our journey to strengthen and expand Accenture Interactive’s presence in the region.”

The acquisition will also aim to expand the creative talent pool within Accenture Interactive and create more learning and growth opportunities for people across both organisations.

“The acquisition of Entropia lets us lean further into our global vision to take experiences – designed through deep human insights and powered by creativity and technology – to the next level,” said Flaviano Faleiro, president of Growth Markets at Accenture Interactive. “It also helps us deliver on our growth ambitions for our people, clients and the industry across the Asia Pacific region.”