Epsilon marks Philippines play with TIM Corp partnership

TIM Corp has joined the Epsilon channel partner program, deploying its Infiny by Epsilon offering at its data centre in the Philippines.

Warren Aw (Epsilon) Credit: Epsilon

Singapore-headquartered connectivity and communications service provider Epsilon Telecommunications is making fresh inroads into the Philippines, securing solutions provider Total Information Management Corporation (TIM Corp) as its first channel partner in the country.

Founded in 1985 as an IT equipment and peripherals supplier, Manila-based TIM Corp has grown to become a comprehensive provider of technology solutions, counting Nutanix, Cisco and F5 among its vendor partners.

Now, TIM Corp has joined the Epsilon channel partner program, deploying its Infiny by Epsilon offering at its data centre in the Philippines, with the telco’s network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform enabling TIM Corp to offer on-demand connectivity solutions to its customers via Epsilon’s global network fabric.

“We’re pleased to welcome TIM Corp as our first channel partner in the Philippines,” said Warren Aw, Epsilon Asia Pacific managing director. “TIM Corp gains a powerful platform that gives its customers flexible and scalable connectivity to data centres and cloud service providers around the world.

“Our channel partner program is designed to accelerate our partners' go-to-market strategy and support new business requirements. We offer a simple commercial model that enables managed service providers to capitalise on new networking opportunities in the cloud without the need to build their own infrastructure,” he added.

As an Epsilon channel partner, TIM Corp will now be able to bundle the vendor’s connectivity services with its own domestic service offering, with customers gaining access to the NaaS platform to deliver direct connections to the cloud and interconnect data centres using Epsilon’s network backbone.

With the Infiny solution, TIM Corp will be able to deliver Epsilon’s ethernet services, including Data Centre Interconnect, Cloud Connect and Remote Peering to its local customers in the Philippines, providing on-demand connectivity to over 250 data centres with on-ramps to the likes of Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.

“Partnering with Epsilon and bringing Infiny into our business is an important step forward in our roadmap. To keep up with the growing appetite for cloud in the Philippines, we want to make cloud connectivity simpler and more efficient for our customers,” TIM Corp data centre services vice president Egie Gutierrez said.

“Infiny is a complementary addition to our existing services, and it brings a whole new ecosystem to our business. With Epsilon as our partner, we can now deliver a much more comprehensive set of service offerings to our customers,” he added.