ACE Pacific takes on Cyware distribution in Singapore and Taiwan

It is hoped the distribution deal will see the Singapore-headquartered distributor expand the reach of Cyware's virtual cyber fusion platform in the local region.

Specialist cyber security value-added distributor ACE Pacific Goup has struck a deal to distribute ‘virtual cyber fusion’ platform provider Cyware in Singapore and Taiwan.

Cyware’s cyber fusion offering is designed to provide organisations with a centralised view of intelligence, connect siloed security teams, reduce redundancies and unify security tools in a singular view. The vendor’s solution does this by ‘fusing’ security, orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology with threat intelligence capabilities.

The solution allows for secure information sharing between Cyware's customers and partners, providing them with the intelligence needed to address new threats in real-time.

"Over the past year, we have been working aggressively to build capacity and technical expertise in the APAC region to deliver superior solutions that make security operations teams more efficient; arming them with the advanced threat intelligence needed to stay ahead of emerging security threats," said Gary C. Tate, Cyware Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president of sales.

"ACE Pacific Group's capabilities and extensive partner network will allow us to empower security teams in the region with our virtual cyber fusion platform that helps analysts stay focused on confirmed threats and more successfully protect enterprise assets.

“We're excited to expand in the region and look forward to working closely with the ACE's world-class team,” he added.

Cyware announced in early May that it had expanded operations to the APJ market with the opening of its new Singapore office, appointing Tate, a cyber security industry veteran, as its VP of APJ sales.



From the perspective of Mark Ang, ACE Pacific Group regional managing director, Cyware's technology will provide customers in Singapore with the rich context and automation abilities required to proactively defend their organisations.



"Cyware is enabling a truly game-changing approach to SecOps for customers and partners that we are honoured to help bring to market,” he said.

In April, privileged access management (PAM) provider announced the appointment of the ACE Pacific Group as its value-added Distributor for Singapore.



“As part of our growth strategy, the appointment of ACE Pacific Group will help bring additional dimensions of coverage, capability and commitment to BeyondTrust in Singapore,” BeyondTrust APJ senior vice president Nick Turnbull said at the time. “ACE Pacific Group’s capabilities and extensive partner network combined with BeyondTrust’s best-in-class solutions will help organisations in Singapore improve their security and operational resilience,” he said.

In June last year, backup and disaster recovery solutions provider Acronis signed a distribution agreement with ACE Pacific Group in Singapore, driving cyber security solutions through the local channel.