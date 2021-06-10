Riverbed names Nick Boyle VP of APJ sales

Nick Boyle (Riverbed) Credit: Riverbed

Riverbed has appointed Nick Boyle as vice president of sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), a move that sees him jump from Sitecore’s Asia leadership.

Boyle replaces the San Fransisco-based Richard Steranka, who first took over APJ leadership in June 2019 but left to join Palo Alto Networks in February this year.



Based in Sydney, Boyle will support Riverbed operations in Australia and New Zealand, South East Asia, as well as the wider Asia region. He will now be responsible for Riverbed’s sales strategy and go-to-market execution for the vendor’s digital transformation and application performance solutions, reporting to COO Dan Smoot.

“Nick’s skill set and experience working in fast-paced, innovative technology companies align with our strategic objectives, and he is well qualified to lead our team as we deliver critical solutions for our customers as they accelerate cloud, SaaS [software-as-a-service] and hybrid workplace initiatives,” said Smoot.

“Our APJ business is growing at an exceptional rate, and in 2021 we are well-positioned to further extend our growth.”

Prior to joining Sitecore, Boyle spent two years at Adobe as managing director of enterprise sales and also spent 12 years at Experian.

“Riverbed is an established brand, rich in innovation and with a commitment to building market-leading solutions that successfully support customers and our channel partners in meeting their respective goals,” he said. “I’m looking forward to taking on this role in a key market for Riverbed and working with our experienced team to drive growth and further invest in our partner ecosystem.”