Infor picks Oracle’s Chema Aramburu to lead APJ region

Based in Singapore, Aramburu will be responsible for Infor’s business across ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Korea, India and Japan.

Chema Aramburu (Infor) Credit: Infor

Enterprise software vendor Infor has named former Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regional enterprise sales vice president Chema Aramburu as its new executive vice president and general manager for the APJ region.

Based in the company’s regional hub in Singapore, Aramburu will be responsible for Infor’s business across ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Korea, India and Japan, and has been tasked with driving customer success and satisfaction in the region.

Aramburu brings with him more than two decades of experience in IT and cloud operations, joining Infor following senior leadership positions in Oracle and SAP, where he played key roles in spearheading cloud adoption across APJ.

Prior to his role as vice president of regional enterprise sales for Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud, APJ, Aramburu headed up SAP’s APJ digital transformation office, helping to transforming SAP Asia Pacific’s small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business through innovative go-to-market models.

“Chema is a seasoned leader in the IT and cloud industry, with a proven track record in leading business transformations and building successful sales teams,” said Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. “We are excited to have him on board to lead Asia Pacific, a region of tremendous opportunity and diversity.

“The APAC customers I have met are looking to technology to help accelerate innovation, grow and transform their businesses – be it quick access to data to attain better decision-making, or enhancing relationships with customers and with supply chains that have flexibility and agility so that their business models can be highly adaptive."

On his appointment, Aramburu said he is excited to be leading a region that he claims is seeing exponential growth as one of the key engines of the global economy, and where cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly across all sectors.

“As businesses increasingly look to digitise and scale their operations for greater agility and resiliency, technology and cloud will continue to be a key enabler,” Aramburu said. “Infor is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-specific services and solutions to address the diverse challenges faced by businesses today, and I look forward to helping our customers navigate their transformation journey.

“Instrumental to driving huge growth and success out here will be my team. People talent is one of Infor’s greatest assets, and I am personally thrilled to be a mentor and coach, and to help develop and retain a high-performing team who will delight our customers at every touch point,” he said.