FPT powers up digital transformation for Vietnam Electricity

The partnership contract agreement will see FPT help EVNSPC to realise the goal of transforming itself into a digital corporation by 2025.

FPT will research, advise, and accompany EVNSPC on a proper digital transformation process. Credit: FPT

Vietnam-headquartered IT services group FPT has inked a deal to underpin the digital transformation of Vietnam Electricity Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

The partnership contract agreement will see FPT help EVNSPC realise the goal of transforming itself into a digital corporation by 2025. In this role, FPT will digitally transform the company's electrical distribution and operational governing processes, helping to improve both the quality and efficiency of the processes of managing and commercially distributing power.

It is hoped the project will deliver reduced costs while increasing the competitive capabilities of the corporation.

To kick things off, FPT will propose several digital transformation ‘key points’ that can be enacted immediately within EVNSPC.

“With this partnership agreement, FPT will research and advise EVNSPC on an appropriate and efficient digital transformation plan,” said Nguyễn Văn Khoa, FPT corporation chairman.

EVNSPC, under the direction and approach mandated by the Vietnamese government and EVN, plans to gradually implement digital transformation into every aspect of its commercial manufacturing and daily supplying in order to increase labour efficiency, conserve costs, and collectively reform administrations across all levels.

The end goal is the delivery of technological applications to customers of electrical services in an 'expedient and efficient' manner.

There are five main goals in the 2021-22 phase of the digital transformation – set to reach completion in 2025 – including making a strong push for the utilisation of digital technology to innovate and improve the process of managing and operating power systems.

The other goals include designing an experience to attract an increased level of client interactions via digital channels to increase analyses and achieve further insights on the customer; process enhancement, optimisation and increase of corporate administration, along with data-based decisions; and establishing a powerful and flexible digital ecosystem, maximising services, shared data and strengthening security.

“We believe the resonance between ability, digital transformation experience, as well as knowledge on the electrical industry of FPT and EVNSPC’s utmost determination will efficiently expedite our digital transformation processes, so as to deliver the most meaningful values to our clients,” said Nguyễn Phước Đức, chairman of EVNSPC.

FPT is an existing strategic partner of EVNSPC parent EVN and is currently providing the organisation with consultation on building digital transformation plans and projects of all sizes for their subsidiaries such as EVNHANOI, EVNHCM, EVNNPC and EVN ICT.

Indeed, towards the beginning of 2021, according to FPT, the IT services provider had successfully implemented one of two delivery projects of its FPT Spro software – a solution designed to digitise an organisation’s business processes and automatically assign tasks – in order to digitise the governing processes for EVNHANOI’s electrical grid governance centre.

This outcome was an early result of the ‘EVNHANOI digital transformation’ for which the EVN entity and FPT Information System (IS) had signed a deal in 2019.

Earlier this year, FPT flagged its intention to build out its digital business ecosystem with the launch of its new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.

The company revealed the launch of the new business, the eighth member company of FPT Corporation, in late February, saying at the time that it could provide digital transformation roadmap consulting services for businesses, while at the same time promoting new initiatives and innovative business models.

The move reflects FPT Corporation’s decision to shift its focus to the digital transformation market after two decades as a major player in the Southeast Asian IT services industry.

In April, FPT committed to increasing digital transformation revenue from overseas markets by 50 per cent in 2021, reaching a target of US$209 million as the technology giant expands beyond Vietnamese heartlands.