Industrie&Co is now part of Accenture

L-R: Matthew Coates (Accenture), Con Zeritis (Industrie&Co). Credit: Accenture

Consulting giant Accenture has acquired digital transformation and technology services company Industrie&Co in a move that expands the global provider’s cloud prowess.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Industrie&Co also has a decent presence in Southeast Asia, with offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Accenture said Industrie&Co brings a deep heritage in cloud infrastructure engineering to its business in the local market.

With 173 employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney and Melbourne, Industrie&Co has a history of financial services experience spanning multiple verticals, including banking, payments, wealth management, superannuation, insurance and capital markets.

“The Industrie&Co team brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint and culture of innovation that will enable us to drive growth for our clients,” said Tara Brady, market unit lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. “In the context of a constrained talent market, Industrie&Co’s skills will ensure we are well positioned to continue to accelerate our client’s growth and innovation capabilities.”

According to Matthew Coates, Cloud First lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, the consulting firm's cloud first approach is closely aligned with Industrie&Co, and it is anticipated that the combination of the two firms will help to ensure Accenture's clients maintain a competitive advantage and reap the benefit of end-to-end cloud capabilities.

The deal, the terms of which have not been disclosed, provides Accenture with a broader comprehensive service suite to offer customers, encompassing capabilities across strategy, design and delivery of cloud products and platforms.

Broadly, the acquisition expands the capabilities of Accenture Cloud First – the multi-service group within Accenture that was formed in 2020 with a $3 billion, three-year investment – to deliver cloud native services for its clients, particularly within financial services, as they increasingly transform into digital businesses and build new digital products and services.

“Cloud is the foundation for digital transformation and success in the next decade will be defined by the new experiences, products and services that cloud makes possible,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Industrie&Co brings even more cloud-first skills to help Accenture clients innovate with speed, predictability and holistic value as they shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud.”

For Con Zeritis, CEO of Industrie&Co, the local player welcomes the opportunity to become part of Accenture.

“We share entrepreneurial values and an ambition to drive innovation, growth and business outcomes. Accenture’s vast client network, global scale and investment in their cloud-first strategy makes for an ideal home to enable us to accelerate our growth objectives for both our clients and team,” Zeritis said.

In February this year, Accenture expanded its relationship with VMware to launch a joint business unit focused on cloud solutions.

The new Accenture VMware Business Group is a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment between the two companies and will see approximately 2,000 Accenture staff members trained in VMware technology offer cloud migration and app construction acceleration services.