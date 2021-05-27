Philippines’ DITO makes 5G play in Mindanao with Nokia

It is hoped the deployment will enable DITO to complete its strategic goal of building a high-quality 5G network throughout the country.

Philippine telco Dito Telecommunity Corporation (DITO) has picked Nokia, its 4G LTE radio partner since 2020, to pitch in the tech needed to roll out its 5G network across the country’s second-largest island, Mindanao.

Nokia is providing equipment from its comprehensive massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO), multi-band, Single RAN AirScale portfolio to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for DITO’s 5G infrastructure across Mindanao.

DITO, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom, is also using Nokia’s NetAct solution for network management and daily network operations, including configuration management, monitoring and software management.

The Finnish telco infrastructure vendor said it provided digital design and deployment for a faster time to market as well as optimisation and technical support services.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DITO into the 5G era and help deliver its ambitious plans for 5G connectivity,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia. “We are also delighted that DITO has selected our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions to underpin its new network which will deliver incredible connectivity experiences for businesses and people.”

In May, DITO announced the expansion of services to 15 additional cities across the Philippines, including locations in Central Luzon, South Luzon, the Vasayas and Mindanao.

Earlier this month, Nokia said it was rolling out its Digital Operations software, cloud infrastructure software and AirFrame servers as part of its efforts to upgrade the nationwide network of fellow Philippine telco PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications.

Just days ago, the Finnish telco equipment maker revealed Malaysian telecommunications service provider Allo Technology had partnered with it for the deployment of its planned gigabit fibre network to be rolled out in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast region of Malaysia.