FPT Software sizes up Asia Pacific AI market with Dataiku deal

Pham Minh Tuan (CEO, FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software has struck a deal with US-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform provider Dataiku that will see it distribute the vendor’s platform across the region.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku provides a tool for enterprises to operationalise advanced analytics and AI in real production scenarios. In December 2018, Dataiku announced a US$101 million Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Capital. This came hot on the heels of the release of its Dataiku 5 offering in September 2018.

In December 2019, just one day after the release of Dataiku 6, the vendor announced that CapitalG, the late-stage growth venture capital fund financed by Google parent Alphabet, joined the company as an investor and that Dataiku had achieved unicorn status, valued at the time at US$1.4 billion.

In August 2020, Dataiku announced a US$100 million Series D funding round led by Stripes with Tiger Global Management joining the round as investors.

To date, the company claims to have supported AI strategies for over 400 companies across different industries such as pharmaceuticals, health care, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, retail and more.

Now, FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, hopes its new partnership agreement with Dataiku will facilitate the implementation of AI and advanced analytics in businesses across the Asia Pacific region and, in turn, facilitating their digital transformation process – a major area of focus for FPT Software at present.

In March this year, the IT services provider suggested it was shooting for ‘world class’ IT services and digital transformation provider status after hiring former Airbus vice president and Asia Pacific and China head of digital transformation Frank Bignone as its new head of global digital transformation.

It was hoped at the time that Bignone, who now also holds the title of chief digital transformation officer for FPT Software Japan, would bring in new ‘DNAs’ and transform the company into a “world-class IT services and digital transformation provider”.

The partnership with Dataiku will see FPT Software distribute the Dataiku platform together with the company’s digital solution portfolio, targeting businesses in the region that are looking to “unlock the potential of data”.

It is hoped customers will benefit from the capabilities of the Dataiku platform in combination with the technical capabilities of FPT Software.

FPT Software said its extended team specialising in analytics and AI could support its customers worldwide in implementing AI-backed solutions and set up their in-house analytic teams.

The partnership with a data platform provider like Dataiku reflects FPT Software's strategy to further enhance its technological capabilities in digital transformation, one of the company’s key programs in 2021.