Malaysia’s Allo nudges Nokia for gigabit fibre rollout

Malaysian telecommunications service provider Allo Technology has partnered with Nokia for the deployment of its planned gigabit fibre network to be rolled out in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast region of Malaysia.

The deployment, which includes the Finnish telco infrastructure vendor’s Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution and Access Management System, is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter of 2021 and cover nearly 150,000 home passes.

It is thought Nokia’s GPON solution will enable Allo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, to deliver 1Gbps service to its enterprises and residential subscribers.

In addition to the GPON rollout, Allo is also conducting field trials with Nokia’s next-generation XGS-PON products which could be deployed where the network requires even greater bandwidth, up to 10Gbps symmetrical.

Nokia is delivering a number of solutions for the deployment, including a high-capacity access node, Nokia 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX, which delivers capabilities to meet the bandwidth needs of demanding residential and business users.

Nokia’s 7368 ISAM Optical Network Terminals will also be used to provide services that require high bandwidth capacity.

Moreover, Nokia 7210 Service access switches will provide flexible IP/MPLS and Carrier Ethernet services, completing the turn-key end-to-end solution. Additionally, the Nokia 5520 Access Management System, designed to support new products and services without increasing network complexity, will also be deployed.

“We are excited to work with Allo on this crucial initiative for the rollout of the next-generation fibre services,” said Stuart Hendry, Nokia Asia Pacific and Japan head of enterprise. “Our field-proven solutions will help Allo support the growing demand for bandwidth and provide network flexibility.

“Nokia's solution will enable Allo to bring down costs and offer new and exciting services to its customers. The initiative will help build a future-ready network capable of meeting the ever-growing data demand,” he added.

Given that the fibre network is planned to support the convergence of more services and users on the same infrastructure, it is anticipated that Nokia's solutions will enable Allo to better manage bandwidth in line with the requirement of different services.

When the network rollout is completed, it is hoped that the fibre network will enable Allo to increase its revenue as it will be able to support new use cases like smart cities, smart poles, edge automation, 5G backhaul and enterprise services.

Moreover, with the new network, Allo will be able to benefit from network simplification and easier management of the network while obtaining relevant insights into network utilisation as the network grows and new technology enablers are added.

Nokia noted that the deployment was in line with Malaysia’s JENDELA Plan (The Jalinan Digital Negara), part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), to provide high-speed broadband in two million homes to drive the digital economy.

“We are pleased to partner with Nokia to bring the next generation fibre services to our enterprise and residential users,” said Rodzi Ahmad, Allo CEO. “By utilising Nokia's expertise, we will be able to accelerate the rollout of fibre services over the next two years.

“This enables us to offer high-speed broadband to a greater number of people in keeping with the vision of Malaysia’s fibreisation initiative. Together Allo and Nokia will continue working towards the ultimate goal of improving broadband connectivity in Malaysia,” he added.

