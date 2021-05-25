STT targets Indonesian data centre market with Triputra

In a new joint venture to build the companies’ first data centre campus in the Greenland International Industrial Centre, located in Kota Deltamas, Cikarang, Bekasi.

Bruno Lopez (STT GDC) Credit: STT

Singapore-headquartered data centre service provider ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has marked its first foray into the Indonesian data centre market thanks to a new partnership with Triputra Group.

STT GDC and Triptura, an Indonesian conglomerate, have teamed up with global investment company Temasek in a new joint venture to build the companies’ first data centre campus in the Greenland International Industrial Centre, located in Kota Deltamas, Cikarang, Bekasi, on the eastern fringe of Jakarta.

The new data centre campus will support the development of multiple buildings and up to 72 megawatts of critical IT capacity. Construction of the first phase is expected to commence in the coming months and is anticipated to be completed by Q1, 2023.

“This joint venture marks our strategic entry into the Indonesia data centre market and is an important step for STT GDC to reinforce its position as a leading data centre player in Asia Pacific,” said STT GDC president and group CEO Bruno Lopez. “We are pleased to have Triputra and Temasek as our partners, both stalwarts with deep market expertise in their respective fields.

"Indonesia is regarded as the largest internet economy in Southeast Asia, fuelled by the high consumer adoption rates of digital applications and services.

“I am confident that our expertise in designing, building, and operating data centres in Asia’s largest markets, combined with Triputra’s experience operating across diverse industries in the local Indonesian market and Temasek’s global investment insights and experience in Indonesia will put us in good stead to serve the needs of Indonesia’s vibrant digital economy,” he added.

From the perspective of Arif Rachmat, Triputra Group director, the deal comes as Indonesia’s demand for digital and cloud services grows exponentially, representing a perfect time for the company to get into the data centre game.

“The Government of Indonesia initiated the National E-commerce Roadmap and the Roadmap for Indonesia Digital 2020 and 2024 to support an inclusive digital economy and is gearing the country for digital acceleration particularly the local enterprises,” Rachmat said. “Triputra Group is delighted to partner with two Singapore marques that bring an excellent track record for investments as well as deep industry expertise to this joint venture.

“We look forward to adding our proficiency in the local Indonesian market to help expand this business even further as we believe in Indonesia’s potential digital growth trajectory. More importantly, this will be a momentous milestone for Indonesia’s economy and we want to support the Government to make this happen,” he said.

For STT GDC, the partnership sees the Singaporean company achieve greater portfolio diversity and strengthen its Asian data centre network to now include the top three most populous countries in Asia: China, India and Indonesia, as well as strategic locations of Singapore, Seoul and Bangkok.

In April STT GDC once again expanded its footprint in Singapore, kicking off construction of STT Defu 3, its newest data centre facility in the country. Defu 3 marked the group’s eighth local facility and the latest addition to its flagship Defu data centre campus in the east of Singapore.