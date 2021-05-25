Singapore distie Netpoleon names NZ lead in regional push

The company flagged its New Zealand intentions last year.

Jeremy Chua (Netpoleon) Credit: Netpoleon

Singapore-headquartered specialist network security value-added distributor Netpoleon has bolstered its expansion into New Zealand with the appointment of former Detego Digital Forensics Asia business manager Jeremy Chua as its new regional manager in the country.

Netpoleon was founded in 2000 and has offices across Southeast Asia including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Some of its value-add offerings include pre- and post-sales services and cyber security advisory services with a portfolio featuring Vectra AI, SilverFort, Radware, Indegy and Forcepoint.

Netpoleon entered into major phase of growth in 2017, during which Macnica Networks Corporation entered into an equity partnership with the company.

The equity partnership with Macnica, a leading value-added distributor of network security solutions to the Japanese and the global market, has since elevated Netpoleon into the broader regional and global arena, in which Netpoleon engages global players in the market with offices throughout Asia Pacific.

The cyber security distributor only began operating in New Zealand recently, with its business in the country representing and extending vendors, including Thales, Silverfort, Guardicore and Anomali, through Netpoleon Australia.

In May, Netpoleon also added email threat detection and response platform Cofense to its distribution portfolio for Australia. This followed a distribution partnership between the two companies for the Asian market, struck in early 2019.

The company flagged its New Zealand intentions last year, with Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim saying at the time that New Zealand was an attractive expansion opportunity for the distributor after receiving several requests from partners and vendors alike to tap into the market.

In his new role, the Auckland-based Chua is tasked with creating alliances with channel partners and offering value-added solutions and services to the channel ecosystem in the country.

“I understand the cyber security landscape and its challenges, from both the providers’ and users’ standpoint,” Chua said. “I spend time listening to various parties’ difficulties and offer value-added solutions.

“Since I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to cyber security, my new role will allow me to expand on my consultative two-tier approach. I am looking forward to getting to know Netpoleon’s customers and partners to offer them more robust and flexible options in the market."

Before being snapped up by Netpoleon, Chua was Asia Pacific sales director for multiple global digital forensics investigation solutions vendors, most recently Detego Global.

In those roles, Chua grew the brands’ footprint and awareness successfully throughout the region, and also created regional channels foundations that are still current today.

“We are delighted to have Jeremy join the team,” Lim said. “His self-starter’s background, industry knowledge and strong relationships in the cyber security circle mean that Netpoleon is better placed to promote our solutions and offer channel partners greater results.”