Maxis strengthens back-up MSP play with Commvault and Microsoft

Claire Featherstone (Maxis) Credit: Maxis

Maxis has unveiled plans to enhance back-up-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities in Malaysia through a strengthened cloud partnership with Commvault and Microsoft.

Incorporating Office 365 and endpoint protection functionality, the enterprise-grade offering is designed to help customers ensure data is safeguarded and compliant with industry standards. From a technology standpoint, the solution is managed by Commvault and housed within Microsoft Azure, with the managed service provider (MSP) delivering the product via a subscription model.

“Through this unique offering, we want to give our customers the peace of mind that their data is safeguarded and compliant with industry standards,” said Claire Featherstone, head of Enterprise Practices at Maxis.

“The Maxis BaaS doesn’t require any start-up investment or purchase of hardware, making it affordable so our customers can digitally transform their business cost-efficiently. Our goal is to provide end-to-end services so our customer can always be ahead in a changing world.”

Specific to Office 365, the managed service offering is built to provide enhanced protection across core Microsoft applications such as SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Teams, Groups and Project Online. Meanwhile, the endpoint solution allows customers to customise automatic back-ups for laptops and desktops through bandwidth optimisation, in addition to preventing unauthorised data access through file-level security.

“Commvault BaaS offerings are designed to seamlessly back-up, store, and recover data on the cloud and Maxis is one of the best-in-class MSPs in Malaysia,” added Rachel Ler, vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Commvault.

“This announcement combines the best of enterprise cloud technology with the best MSP to help organisations accelerate their journey into the cloud without additional complexities or governance risks. I am looking forward to this partnership as we jointly bring enterprise-class, proven data protection through SaaS delivery to our customers in Malaysia.”

The launch comes weeks after the Malaysian telco leveraged its partnership with Microsoft to deliver a new Digital Workspace offering, claiming to become the first provider in the market to offer an all-inclusive managed laptop solution with built-in data connectivity.

The bundled package, which sees users supported by Microsoft Office 365 and other software solutions, is just the latest offering resulting from an ongoing partnership between Maxis and Microsoft.

As reported by Channel Asia, the deal also resulted in Maxis being appointed as the first Malaysian telco to be an Authorised Device Reseller for Microsoft Surface.

Meanwhile, Commvault recently appointed Praveen Sahai as vice president of Channels, Alliances and Service Provider across APJ, recruited from Dell Technologies to drive partner engagement amid a rise in software-as-a-service (SaaS) market adoption.

As revealed by Channel Asia, Sahai is tasked with leading regional channel ecosystem growth with a focus on “strengthening and optimising” partner engagement specific to execution and profitability. The Singapore-based executive replaced Dino Soepono in the regional role following his recent departure to join Veeam as senior director of Strategic Alliances across APJ.