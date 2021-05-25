Android 12’s new privacy settings draw a clear line between Google and Apple

Credit: Google

Google has unveiled the highlights of Android 12, which will land on the Pixel and other Android phones this fall. From personalised colour palettes to quicker access to Google Pay and Home settings, it's one of the biggest changes for Google's OS in years.

But the most interesting new features involve something iOS users are deeply familiar with: privacy. Google demonstrated several new privacy features for Android 12 that make it easier for users to keep their data and phones private.

Among the changes is a new Privacy Dashboard that Google says offers a single view into your permissions settings as well as what data is being accessed, how often and by which apps. It also lets you easily revoke app permissions right from the dashboard.

In the Privacy Dashboard, you'll be able to see which apps have accessed your location, camera, microphone, and other permissions, including contacts, media, and other sensors, and for how long. It's a nifty feature that actually makes it a little easier to revoke access than on iOS and I'd like to see Apple consider something similar for iOS 15.