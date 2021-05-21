NTT wraps up IT consolidation project with Indonesia’s XL Axiata

The program saw NTT integrate solutions from VMware, Cisco, F5, Check Point, Dell, Veeam and McAfee into a unified IT cloud infrastructure.

Hendra Lesmana (NTT Indonesia Solutions) Credit: NTT Indonesia Solutions

Indonesian mobile telco XL Axiata has wrapped up a year-long project in partnership with NTT to consolidate its legacy IT environment into a private IT cloud infrastructure.

The project was largely aimed at reducing XL Axiata’s total cost of ownership (TCO) for its IT infrastructure, along with accelerating cloud migration and improving workflow efficiency, time to market and resource agility.

Broadly, the project saw the Japanese-headquartered global systems integrator (GSI) implement a private IT cloud infrastructure for XL Axiata, which had several internal IT requirements that needed urgent virtualisation into a new self-sufficient cloud platform.

Specifically, NTT integrated solutions from VMware, Cisco, F5, Check Point, Dell, Veeam and McAfee into a single solution to create a unified IT cloud infrastructure, enabling XL Axiata to consolidate its end-to-end components, such as servers, storage, networks and security.

The solution built by NTT also gives XL Axiata the ability to automate its provisioning processes and repetitive IT service requests, in addition to centralising its IT operational model.

According to NTT, other benefits of the implementation include improved IT resource productivity and simplified backup recovery operations.

As a result, XL Axiata now has reduced costs and increased end-to-end visibility for each division, in which to unlock future capabilities while controlling costs, the IT services provider claimed.

Once the project was completed, NTT provided post-implementation support to help ensure a smooth transition phase by shadowing an appointed managed services team for daily operations, including workload onboarding and subsequent handover.

With the new system in place, XL Axiata can accelerate its service agility, as well as simplify network and security configuration in order to maintain market dominance and strong network leadership.

“Most of our clients aim to accelerate their cloud migration as part of their digital transformation journey, but many are held back by the complexity of consolidating their legacy infrastructure and fierce market competition in today’s telecommunications landscape,” said Hendra Lesmana, NTT Indonesia Solutions CEO.

“Through our strong relationships with multiple technology vendors, we are pleased to help XL Axiata future-proof and unify their IT cloud infrastructure so that they are better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges and beyond,” he added.

This consolidation also works to shorten the time to process XL Axiata’s individual service requests from customers while strengthening its network capacity to meet the COVID-19-prompted surge in data needs, contributing to long-term business growth while addressing new market developments.

“XL Axiata is committed to provide the best service experience to our customers,” said I Gede Darmayusa, XL Axiata director and chief technology officer. “Our focus has been to strive for the network implementation of 5G services in Indonesia, which requires the readiness of other IT ecosystems.

“As our long-standing partner, we are confident of NTT’s deep understanding of our business operations and their capability to rapidly enhance and expand our network systems to meet new demands of Indonesia’s telecommunications sector,” Darmayusa said.

In March, NTT revealed it had developed a digital transformation roadmap for Very Special Arts Singapore (VSA Singapore), partnering with the local charity to help support people with disabilities pursue a career in visual or performing arts.

A month earlier, NTT said it had joined forces with Cisco to help Siriraj Hospital -- the oldest and largest hospital in Thailand -- leverage telemedicine capabilities to enable rapid treatment for stroke patients.