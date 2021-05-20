Cradlepoint fleshes out APAC partner team with new hires

John Boladian (Cradlepoint) Credit: Cradlepoint

US-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint has appointed new hires to build out its partner play in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including John Boladian as vice president for APAC partner sales.



Based in Singapore and reporting to Eric Purcell, SVP of global partner and alliances, Boladian will be responsible for Cradlepoint’s partner sales strategy and revenue in the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

“Cradlepoint is a market leader in wireless WAN and with the rapid adoption of 5G, this is going to be an exciting time for Cradlepoint in the industry. I’m looking forward to expanding our reach into the Asia Pacific market with our existing and new partners,” Boladian said.

Reporting to Boladian is Tricia Png as the company's recently hired Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partner manager, who will handle partner sales and partner engagement also from Singapore.

“We’re thrilled to have this calibre of partner specialists join our APAC team,” said Gavin Wilson, managing director for APAC at Cradlepoint.



“Cradlepoint is a channel sales business. We rely on and are focused on supporting the success of our partners. As businesses of all sizes grapple with new businesses needs amid the uncertainty of current times, they increasingly turn to LTE and 5G solutions to deliver agile, secure and reliable wide-area network (WAN) connectivity.

“This rapidly growing market represents a promising opportunity for partners in our region.”

Boladian comes into the role with over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, with 14 of those in partner-facing positions. His most recent position was at Extreme Networks as its regional director of sales for North Asia, but prior to that he was its director of channel sales, working across APAC and Japan from 2015 to 2019.

Prior to that, he was Microsoft’s director of partner business development from 2013 to 2014, as well as its director of partner sales and marketing from 2006 to 2013. He also spent nine years at Intel.

Meanwhile, Png comes into the role after nearly 30 years, with 14 of those in channel-facing roles, most recently as Infovista’s channel director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). She was also channel sales director and sales director for Silver Peak, as well as channel account manager for Blue Coat Systems prior to its acquisition by Symantec.

In addition, she has also held positions at Cisco, Lucent Network Technologies and Nortel Networks.