Australia’s Anatas kicks off Asian expansion from Singapore base

Moves into its new base at the Raffles Plaza in Singapore.

Jason Frost (Anatas) Credit: Anatas

Australian systems integrator Anatas is making a push into the Asian market, appointing former Cisco partner executive Louise Hall to lead the charge from Singapore.

A subsidiary of Sydney-headquartered IT services company FTS Group, Anatas is an integration consulting service provider. Operating since 1996, the company has worked with over 200 clients across various verticals, including retail, utilities, education and local government.

The provider is a preferred partner of several major vendors, including Boomi, Software AG, Red Hat, Smartsheet and Solace. It specialises in delivering and low-cost high productivity integration solutions to modernise hybrid IT landscapes.

Anatas told Channel Asia it had recently launched its operations in Asia from its new base at the Raffles Plaza in Singapore.

According to Anatas CEO Jason Frost, Singapore was the prime candidate as a springboard for an Asian expansion.

“The strength of our Australian delivery and high value executive-level relationships with our partners makes it a natural decision for us to enter Asia,” Frost said. “We have identified some gaps in the integration consulting space and are confident that (we) can add value with our partners like Boomi, Software AG, Solace and Smartsheet.

“In fact, we have successfully delivered a large digital transformation project for one of Asia’s largest utility players based in Hong Kong.

“Given the Singapore IT landscape and focus on digital transformation and emerging technologies, it was our natural choice from where we’ll expand to the larger Asian market,” he added.

Credit: Anatas Louise Hall (Anatas)

With the new Singapore address came a new appointment, the company picking Hall as its director of sales for the Asia Pacific region.

Before stepping across to Anatas, Hall was Cisco’s Dimension Data Asia Pacific and Japan partner executive. Prior to Cisco, she was a global account director for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Hall has also done time at Australia’s largest telco, Telstra; Australia-founded value-added distributor WhiteGold Solutions, which was acquired by and became part of Exclusive Networks; Thales Australia; and IBM Australia.

“Anatas’ strong presence in Australia with 400-plus clients, coupled with my experience in the Asian market makes this a great fit,” Hall said. “I believe Anatas brings a strong integration capability that few companies can offer in at that scale or cost.

In her new role, Hall will work closely with the company’s Australian team and its vendor partners, Dell Boomi, Solace, Smartsheet and Software AG, to identify and develop new clients in the APAC region.