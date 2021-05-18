Nokia rolls out fresh tech for PLDT network upgrade in the Philippines

Nokia, a long-time partner of PLDT, will deploy end-to-end service orchestration and assurance solutions across PLDT and Smart’s nationwide network.

Credit: PLDT

Finnish telco equipment maker Nokia is rolling out its Digital Operations software, cloud infrastructure software and AirFrame servers as part of its efforts to upgrade the nationwide network of Philippines telco PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications.

Broadly, the move sees Nokia, a long-time partner of PLDT, deploy end-to-end service orchestration and assurance solutions across PLDT and Smart’s nationwide network.

Specifically, the rollout will see Nokia deploy its Digital Operations software to automate the round-trip lifecycle management of network functions, as well as network-facing and customer-facing services.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also standardise PLDT and Smart’s network function virtualisation infrastructure (NFVI) across the South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao regions of the Philippines, as the unified NFVI for the deployment of multiple vendors’ virtualised network functions.

Additionally, Nokia will deploy applications, operations and network management solutions across its NFVI cloud platform and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core.

Nokia said that as PLDT and Smart evolve their integrated network from physical to virtual form, the solution will manage two interrelated flows. First, it will oversee the network function lifecycle from onboarding through runtime to decommissioning. Second, it will facilitate the lifecycle from design to deployment, orchestrating services and network slices across the network.

Nokia claimed this would mean PLDT and Smart could drive efficiencies into their operations processes while also becoming more agile to deliver innovative market-facing services.

“By automating service, network and cloud operations, PLDT and Smart will not only be able to drive cost savings, but also increase customer satisfaction – two business objectives that are typically challenging to do simultaneously but are possible with the help of Nokia’s solutions,” said Raghav Sahgal, Nokia president of cloud and network services.

It is hoped that the deployment, which is already underway, will increase the agility and flexibility of PLDT and Smart’s integrated network, while reducing operating costs and time to market when deploying new consumer and enterprise services.

“Our deployment of Nokia’s software and infrastructure solutions have allowed us to tap into new levels of agility, flexibility and efficiency as we add innovative new offerings to complement our current market-leading consumer and enterprise services,” said Mario G. Tamayo, PLDT and Smart head of technology.

“This is an essential part of our broad and all-encompassing effort to keep the integrated PLDT and Smart network optimised and able to deliver the best experience to all our customers,” he added.

In October last year, PLDT, through PLDT Enterprise and its Wireless arm Smart Communications, said it was in an advanced stage of discussion with Nokia to provide next generation Internet of Things (IoT) services for its customers.

Together, Smart and Nokia intended to build the "Smart IoT Platform" – with the telco claiming it to be the first of its kind for enterprises in the Philippines.

More recently, in February this year, PLDT partnered with data centre and colocation provider Equinix to drive digital services adoption beyond the borders of the Philippines, leveraging an ecosystem of partners to expand across Asia Pacific and the wider global markets.

The deal was expected to see global customers of PLDT maximise enhanced cloud connection speed and optimised bandwidth, with the aim of reducing cloud migration costs while bolstering business continuity and security offerings.