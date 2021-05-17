Axa’s Asia Assistance hit by ransomware attack

Credit: Photo 96376908 © Audiohead - Dreamstime.com

A ransomware attack has reportedly hit one of the Asian subsidiaries of French insurance giant Axa Group, with the company’s operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines impacted by the incident.

The cyber attack hit Axa’s Asia Assistance division, according to media outlet Reuters, with the multinational insurance firm now in the process of investigating the incident after some data processed in Thailand was accessed.

Asia Assistance is headquartered in the heart of Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Incorporated in 1998, the business has emerged as a leading assistance service provider and third-party administrator in Malaysia.

In 2005, the Axa subsidiary expanded its operation regionally with the creation of of AA International, which operates in 10 locations throughout the Asia Pacific region and Europe.

The company has offices and 24/7 call centres in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Germany.

Axa said in a statement that, as a result of the attack on Asia Assistance, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand had been accessed.

The attack, for which responsibility was reportedly claimed by cyber criminals using Avaddon ransomware, comes roughly three months after personally identifiable information of at least 129,000 Singtel customers was exfiltrated following an attack on the telco’s systems via legacy FTA file sharing software from vendor Accellion.

In that incident, the customer information that was exfiltrated contained National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) details and some combination of name, date of birth, mobile number and address.

In March, Singapore Airlines warned its frequent flyer members of a third-party breach affecting up to 580,000 people after air transport communications and information technology provider SITA became the victim of a cyber attack.

Just days earlier, Malaysia Airlines informed Enrich frequent flyer members of a “data security incident” via a third-party IT service provider, insisting the breach avoided the national carrier’s core IT infrastructure and systems.



