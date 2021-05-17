Cloud Comrade steps up security clout with Rixon Technology

Rixon Technology’s patented cloud-native vaultless platform tokenises sensitive data which, in turn, renders it useless to unauthorised users.

Andy Waroma (Cloud Comrade) Credit: Cloud Comrade

Singapore-headquartered cloud consulting provider Cloud Comrade has expanded its cyber security standing with the addition of US-based information security company Rixon Technology to its vendor portfolio.

Founded in 2014, Rixon Technology provides an enterprise-grade data security-as-a-service solution designed to enable data-level protection across the enterprise through tokenisation and strong encryption. The company’s solutions are hosted software-as-a-service and offered with subscription-based pricing for services.

For Cloud Comrade, which already counts cyber security vendor Trend Micro among its vendor partners, the partnership sees the cloud consulting provider on-board a relatively unique offering in the security space.

"Cloud Comrade is constantly enhancing and expanding our product offerings and capabilities to deliver new value to our customers," said Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade founder and co-managing director. "Rixon Technology is a unique, cloud-native data security solution for our clients, which will bolster protection against data breaches and help them comply with privacy and regulatory guidelines."

Rixon Technology’s patented cloud-native vaultless platform tokenises sensitive data which, in turn, renders it useless to unauthorised users.

The tokenisation platform is designed with both the organisation and the data owner in mind. For example, the Rixon Technology platform provides access to a reversible masking technology that automates access to right to be forgotten and right to be remembered.

Such features permit users to manage the use of their sensitive data while simultaneously streamlining and compressing complicated regulatory requirements of Cloud Comrade clients, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner claimed.

"We built a technology solution that understands the many challenges faced by companies and individuals due to ever-increasing complex regulatory requirements and sophisticated cyber attacks," said Rixon Technology CEO David Johnson. "Cloud Comrade offers a high level of cloud technology competency, market expertise, and a commitment to providing superior client service.

“We are excited to offer our advanced security solution through our partnership with Cloud Comrade,” he added.

Rixon Technology's solutions will be available via Cloud Comrade in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region from this month.

The Rixon Technology partnership comes just a few short months after Cloud Comrade partnered with InfraGuard to enhance its managed services offerings in Singapore, building out cloud automation capabilities to bolster product offerings across the market.

That partnership, announced in February, saw the specialist provider leverage in-built automation and self-governance features via InfraGuard.io to help reduce complexity when managing hybrid workloads across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).