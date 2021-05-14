Pure Storage ramps up rebates on subscription sales

Elite partners can partners now earn 5 per cent of the total contract value on as-a-Service deals.

Andy Martin (Pure Storage) Credit: Pure Storage

Pure Storage has offered bigger rebates to Elite Partners in order to increase its sales of high-value subscription deals.

Until 31 October, top-tier Pure Storage partners who close their customers’ first Pure as-a-Service deal will receive 5 per cent of the total contract value to US$100,000 per deal.

The vendor claimed that since last year, it has doubled the number of partners transacting its as-a-Service solution.

In addition to this, Pure Storage will now expand its subscription offerings to cover Kubernetes-based applications.

This comes from its US$370 million Portworx acquisition last year, with Pure Storage claiming its sales of the company’s products are now 100 per cent channel-led.

Meanwhile, the vendor has extended its portal Pure1 to give partners access to manage subscriptions on behalf of their customers.

Customers using Pure1’s self-service portal are also able to buy new services or expand their as-a-service footprint via their channel partner.

“Two of Pure’s greatest strengths are our industry-leading subscription services and our partner-led approach - both are foundational to our business and the way we serve our customers,” said Andy Martin, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage.

Last year, Pure Storage created a new invite-only partner program for channel professionals who are “leaders” in either technical sales or implementation.

Named the WaveMaker program, the program saw Pure Storage pick individuals from partners to join the program and, in doing so, give them access to a new online network of their peers and Pure’s technical resources