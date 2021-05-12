Facial recognition vendor Corsight AI eyes Asian market with Netpoleon deal

Corsight AI's facial recognition technology will be the first physical security solution in Netpoleon's portfolio.

Credit: Dreamstime

Facial recognition solutions provider Corsight AI has granted Singapore-headquartered value-added distributor Netpoleon the rights to sell its products to channel partners throughout the Asia region.

Jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, Corsight AI provides technology designed to accurately identify individuals on watchlists, even within “highly challenging conditions”.

According to Netpoleon, the vendor’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows for ethical and accurate detection, significantly reducing the chance of false positives and ensuring its capabilities go far beyond that of the human eye.

Alongside real-time detection, Corsight also provides law enforcement, transportation, government agencies, airports, retail outlets, banks and more with forensic video analysis that can analyse hours of footage in minutes.

The new partnership will tap into Netpoleon's regional presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and India, and aim to help the distributor’s network of channel partners to source and deliver emerging technologies in these areas.

It is hoped that as the Asia Pacific biometrics market continues to grow, Corsight AI's partnership with Netpoleon will be an opportunity for the vendor to further accelerate market growth and reach local resellers.

"Alongside [its] IT expertise, Netpoleon offers supportive consultation both pre- and post-sales to ensure their customers are getting the most out of their investments,” said Rob Watts, Corsight AI CEO.

“We are confident that Netpoleon is the best option for taking Corsight solutions to market in this region and [that it] will prioritise supporting customers as they learn how to safely and efficiently leverage this sophisticated technology,” he added.

For Netpoleon, the partnership with Corsight AI is particularly significant, as it represents the beginning of the transition of the company from a cyber security-focused value-added distributor into a distributor that covers both physical and cyber security.

With over 20 years specialising in network security products, Corsight AI's facial recognition technology will be its first physical security solution.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Corsight AI and stepping into the world of physical security." Netpoleon CEO Francis Goh said. "This shift is the next stage of our initiative to best serve customers across the Asia Pacific region and align our offerings with the varying technological demands.

“Corsight's technology has been established as both innovative and disruptive, with promising opportunities to create a safer society. We look forward to working closely with the Corsight team and delivering their products to our network of re-sellers,” he said.