Sophos honours top ASEAN partners

Sumit Bansal (Sophos) Credit: IDG

Cyber security vendor Sophos has recognised the achievements of its top performing partners across the region in its latest ASEAN Partner Awards program.

Sophos ASEAN managing director Sumit Bansal lauded the vendor’s local channel partners for their work helping to keep businesses in the region safe from cyber security threats during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to go digital, this further drives the importance for them to have a strong infrastructure in cyber security to mitigate cyber threats and secure business operations,” Bansal said.

“Our channel partners have played a vital role in providing solutions to safeguard businesses around the region and that has certainly contributed to the success and growth of Sophos over the past year.

“We extend our congratulations to all the winners and take this opportunity to thank all our partners for their continued support,” he added.

Among a range of outstanding partners, Vietnamese IT services provider Nam Truong Son Ha Noi Corporation won the gong for Sophos ASEAN Partner of the Year.

“Raising the bar with an impressive surge of sales last year, Nam Truong Son Ha Noi Corporation has truly earned its title our 2021 Partner of the Year,” said Keith Choy, Sophos ASEAN channel director.

“The team went above and beyond to attain high growth performance within a year even with its diverse lines of business. We are very pleased to be in partnership with such a talented team to help solidify Sophos’ position in ASEAN,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Pentech Solutions was named Rising Star of the Year, with Choy noting that the company had made great gains with Sophos, despite being a relatively new partner for the vendor.

“Pentech is one of the newest partners to join us and has had a stellar year, having multiplied its revenue substantially in a short period of time. The commitment of the Pentech team has been truly remarkable. We look forward to continued mutual growth,” Choy said.

The award for Distributor of the Year went to VRComm, with the Thai value-added distributor and cyber security specialist seeing substantial growth in the past year and helping to build the Sophos brand in the country.

“VRComm has achieved outstanding results in terms of revenue and growth, which has led them to take the crown as our top distributor in the region,” Choy said. “Having a dedicated team that is aligned with our values and working very closely with our team, has definitely helped to spur the growth of our presence in Thailand.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with them,” he added.