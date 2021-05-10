Capgemini ramps up Southeast Asian SAP offering with Multibook buy

The software provider’s SAP business operates in Japan and across Asia Pacific, as well as in the United States via a subsidiary.

Olaf Pietschner (Capgemini) Credit: Olaf Pietschner

Global consulting firm and systems integrator Capgemini hopes to deepen its SAP offering in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand after striking a deal to acquire the SAP arm of Japanese software specialist Multibook.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Multibook claims a business segment with more than 80 people specialising in the German software vendor’s solutions. The software provider’s SAP business operates in Japan and across Asia Pacific, as well as in the United States via a subsidiary in that country.

It is hoped that the acquisition will further build the French multinational’s SAP capabilities and support its growth ambitions in the Asia Pacific region, allowing the company to onboard SAP professionals to further serve clients across Southeast Asia.

At the very least, the deal will reinforce Capgemini’s partnership with SAP in Japan and give the company a substantial presence in Thailand, where previously it had a minimal footprint.

Indeed, with only a small operation in Thailand, it is anticipated that the acquisition will open a new chapter for Capgemini in the country, where it will be able to work with clients on rolling out their global transformation programs locally.

“By pairing Capgemini’s global expertise with the talent and insight of Multibook’s SAP business, which works exclusively with SAP-related technologies in Japan and Southeast Asia, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their transformation to run their entire business in the cloud with the next generation Intelligent SAP Solutions,” said Capgemini Asia Pacific and Middle East CEO Olaf Pietschner, who was promoted to the role in January.

“Their [Multibook’s] extensive expertise and knowledge will further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for SAP and cloud services in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team,” he added.

For Multibook CEO Tadaaki Murayama, who will join Capgemini as part of the transaction, the deal with Capgemini marks an exciting new step for the Multibook SAP team and is a recognition of the value the business has created with SAP for its clients.

“Being part of Capgemini, will enable us to offer our clients the appropriate scale to transform globally, as well as new growth and career opportunities for our people,” Murayama said.

The deal is due to close in the coming weeks, but remains subject to regulatory approvals and conditions.