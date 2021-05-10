VMware APJ enterprise VP steps across to Salesforce

Parameswaran to become Salesforce's new senior vice president and managing director of sales and distribution in India.

Credit: VMware

VMware's Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president for enterprise Arun Kumar Parameswaran has announced his departure after seven years with the vendor, telling followers on LinkedIn of his new role with Salesforce.

Writing on LinkedIn, Parameswaran said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues, partners and most importantly customers who were part of this incredible journey. Your support and encouragement allowed us to achieve some incredible milestones along the way but more importantly has given me memories.”

Salesforce reportedly announced in late March it had chosen Parameswaran to become its new senior vice president and managing director of sales and distribution in India from early May.

The departure come amid a flurry of change at VMware as the virtualisation vendor prepares to be spun-off by its parent company Dell Technologies.

Other high profile local figures in the broader Asia Pacific region have also recently departed the company, including senior director and head of commercial business and channels for Australia and New Zealand Kerrie-Anne Turner, who has since joined Australian telco Telstra.

Her exit was followed by that of A/NZ director of channels Neels du Plooy, who left in February and later took on the role of Citrix’s new director of channels and alliances in A/NZ.

Globally, VMware announced it planned to lay off roughly 310 employees across the company in what the vendor called a “workforce rebalancing” strategy.

In February, VMware moved to finalise distribution plans in Southeast Asia and India following a 16-month review process severely impacted by Covid-19.

The vendor maintained the status quo to a large degree in ASEAN, retaining incumbents Ingram Micro and Tech Data to maintain a strong blend of global and local expertise, which also includes VSTECS, SiS Distribution, Virtus, Technopaq, Elite Technology and CTT.

Slight change came in Thailand and Indonesia, however, with Ingram Micro no longer required to distribute single product lines. Meanwhile in India, Ingram Micro and Tech Data were once again retained with Redington terminated.

Forming part of a global review, the regional process - which also included the Australia and New Zealand markets - resulted in 67 distribution entities taking part across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), including 22 distributors new to the VMware ecosystem.

The vendor has been asked to comment on the latest local departures.