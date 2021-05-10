AWS cuts CloudFront prices in ASEAN countries

The ​new CloudFront prices​ in the regions were effective from 1 May.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has cut prices for its Amazon CloudFront service in several ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, in addition to Hong Kong and India.



Amazon CloudFront is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service designed to securely deliver data, videos, applications, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to customers globally with low latency, high transfer speeds and within a developer-friendly environment.

The move will see CloudFront price cuts for Regional Data Transfer Out to Internet rates of up to 36 per cent in India and up to 20 per cent in the other Asian cloud regions specified by AWS.

The new CloudFront prices in the highlighted regions were effective from 1 May.

The price cuts come just weeks after AWS launched two new features to its Transit Gateway offering in its Singapore cloud region.

AWS Transit Gateway connects virtual private clouds (VPCs) and on-premises networks through a central hub. The service is designed to simplify users’ networks, aiming to put an end to complex peering relationships.

Broadly, it acts as a cloud router – with each new connection only made once.



Now, AWS Transit Gateway Connect, which enables the native integration of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) appliances into AWS, is available in the cloud vendor’s Singapore region, along with several other regions, including Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Sydney.

These new local offerings came just days after AWS' Global Accelerator networking service began supporting traffic through a new AWS edge location in Jakarta, Indonesia.

AWS Global Accelerator is a service designed to improve the availability and performance of internet-facing applications by as much as 60 per cent by optimising the path from users to applications.

In January, AWS made two of its cloud services, Control Tower and Glue DataBrew, available in its Singapore region.