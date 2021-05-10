Singapore security ISV Horangi hits the AWS Marketplace

With its addition to the AWS Marketplace, Horangi claims to be one of the first companies in the region to be added to the cloud giant’s digital catalogue.

Conor McNamara (AWS) Credit: AWS

Singapore-based cyber security software vendor Horangi has further extended its offering in Southeast Asia via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, just weeks after appointing Synnex Metrodata Indonesia as an authorised distributor.

The independent software vendor (ISV), which provides an integrated cyber security platform built to comprehensively secure organisations with enterprise-grade technology in the cloud, already has its solutions on Google Cloud Platform, with plans to extend them to Azure and Alibaba Cloud in the future. The company released its flagship cloud security solution, Horangi Warden (Warden), in 2019.

With its addition to the AWS Marketplace, Horangi claims to be one of the first companies in the region to be added to the cloud giant’s digital catalogue.

The business also noted that its Horangi Network Security Assessment, Horangi Cyber Security Tabletop Exercise, and Horangi ISO 27001 Certification Readiness Support were among the new solutions listed in the AWS Marketplace.

Horangi said it had also become one of the first companies in ASEAN to be awarded the AWS Security Competency, a milestone that comes as Horangi updates its Warden offering with identity and access management (IAM) capabilities.

Horangi is also now part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, aimed at helping ISVs drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.

“Horangi’s listing of Warden in AWS Marketplace, obtaining the AWS Security Competency, and participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program comes at a timely moment as the ongoing digital transition accelerates the growth of cloud-first business models in Southeast Asia,” said Paul Hadjy, Horangi CEO and co-founder.

“Listing our cyber security services on AWS Marketplace enhances our ability to meet customer demand for effective cyber security solutions capable of boosting organisational digital risk postures,” he added.

Conor McNamara, AWS managing director in ASEAN, said that Horangi was one of the cloud giant’s established cyber security partners in the region and was already playing a key role in helping both global and regional customers securely adopt the AWS Cloud at scale.

“We are excited about this latest announcement where customers from across the globe can now access Horangi’s deep suite of cyber security cloud solutions via the AWS Marketplace," McNamara said.

The AWS Marketplace inclusion and new competency status come just weeks after Synnex Metrodata Indonesia (SMI) announced it had been appointed by Horangi as an authorised distributor in Indonesia, becoming the first distributor of the Warden Cloud Security offering in one of Southeast Asia’s largest digital economies.

As Horangi pivots to a channel-focused growth strategy, the company said it sees the Warden partnership with SMI as the first of many.