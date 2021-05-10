Ingram Micro expands UiPath distribution agreement across Asia

Thomas Hansen (UiPath) Credit: UiPath

Ingram Micro has updated its distribution agreement with robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor UiPath for its entire product portfolio on a global scale, with the partnership now covering all of the Asia Pacific region.

Under the updated agreement, Ingram Micro channel partners will have access to UiPath solutions, with the distributor claiming partners that sell UiPath solutions will have shared best practices, “follow the sun” support services and global resources to meet demand through the distributor’s Centres of Excellence.

In addition, the distributor will provide UiPath support for resellers through a new business team. This support will include partner enablement, demand generation, sales, pre-sales and commercial fulfilment to push for growth in the RPA market.

The relationship between the two companies began in India back in 2018, followed by China. Now, it has been expanded to the rest of Asia Pacific, as well as North America, Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Ingram Micro and UiPath are partner-first organisations equally committed to continually investing in our partners to drive greater service differentiation, exceptional growth and improved profitability,” said Thomas Hansen, chief revenue officer at UiPath.

“Enterprise automation is a category channel partners cannot ignore, and an investment enterprise organisations are making because of the immediate and measurable return on investment and improvement to the associate experience and the customer experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our successful relationship with Ingram Micro worldwide and look forward to helping channel partners capitalise on the market potential for RPA.”

Sabine Howest, VP of global partner engagement and internet of things (IoT) at Ingram Micro, added that the updated agreement poses a growth opportunity the distributor is prepared to focus on.

“Robotic process automation is an important component within a company’s digital transformation game plan, and a great sales wedge for channel partners to introduce DX [digital transformation] solutions and services into their existing end user customer base,” she said.

“Using AI [artificial intelligence] to automate repeatable, rules-driven processes is a practice companies of all sizes can benefit from.”