IDG launches new research, State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel

Industry-first survey will focus on the three core pillars of gender diversity and inclusion, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

IDG is proud to launch State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel, a new research initiative designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors.

Shaped by the feedback of more than 50 leading female technology executives, this in-depth survey will focus on the three core pillars of gender diversity and inclusion, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

In an industry-first for the channel, research is open to female, male and other gender identities, welcoming submissions from CEO to graduate levels across all company sizes, industry segments and locations. Questions are designed to be fielded by participants across different age groups, cultural backgrounds and job functions - spanning management, sales, operations, technical and marketing roles - irrespective of industry tenure.

The aim is to independently and confidentially source a range of perspectives industry-wide, aligned to the collective goal of moving the conversation forward in relation to gender diversity and inclusion within the channel.

Spearheaded by IDG’s leading channel brands across Asia Pacific - ARN, Reseller News and Channel Asia - data will be segmented based on location, company type and job function, covering the core issues of gender pay, career progression and company support among others.

Findings will be presented back to each respective market during the upcoming Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) events across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, supported by dedicated editorial analysis.

Partners, vendors and distributors are now invited to complete the research, which will require no longer than 10-15 minutes to action. All responses are confidential and will be documented as part of collated overall survey results.

The launch of State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel represents a landmark moment in the industry, with IDG - as the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company - becoming the first independent outlet to open such dedicated research.

In addition, the survey coincides with the launch of the new-look WIICTA in 2021, housing an expanded category line-up and enhanced submission criteria as IDG continues to set the industry benchmark for female excellence across the channel.

Spanning Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

The addition of a new Graduate category is designed to recognise standout candidates who have leveraged apprenticeship programs to start a career within the ICT industry, acknowledging the importance of encouraging young female talent to join the technology sector.

Also new to the program is a D&I Champion category – spanning both Company and Individual awards – which represents a natural evolution of the long-standing Community honour. This is designed to recognise influential individuals who actively drive diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives, alongside pioneering organisations who have gone beyond surface-level commitments through the introduction of policies and programs to meet D&I goals.

IDG has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Through the launch of State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel, IDG is committed to taking a lead role in driving gender diversity and inclusion initiatives as an independent voice of the industry.

