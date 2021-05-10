Former Salesforce exec signs up as DocuSign’s APJ lead

Dan Bognar (DocuSign) Credit: Salesforce

DocuSign has named Dan Bognar as its new Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) lead to drive growth for the region, the new appointment coming to the role after nine years at Salesforce as VP and COO for Asia Pacific.



In the role, Bognar will support the global e-signature and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider’s push in the region, according to the company.

His appointment follows the departure of the provider’s Asia Pacific VP Brad Newton, who left in February. Later that month, he took up the role of Cohesity's Australia and New Zealand managing director.

Michael Sheridan, president of international, DocuSign, said that the APJ region's local team had “significantly” expanded” to support its customer base and demand for its Agreement Cloud suite.

“The addition of someone as accomplished as Dan to lead this growth is essential as we broaden our focus and continue to scale," he said. “His extensive experience working across a variety of functions like technology, business consulting and leadership will help drive our company and our customers’ success forward.”

Bognar’s experience stems from his 30 years within technology-focus careers, with the last nine of those at Salesforce — most recently as its executive VP and COO for Asia Pacific.



DocuSign claimed that during his time at the company, he was the executive sponsor for many of Salesforce's largest accounts, which saw him work with senior leadership teams and board of directors on digital transformation projects.

He also spent a year at C3, over 10 years at Oracle and eight years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"DocuSign will help define how people live and work for years to come, particularly in managing the agreements that shape their personal and professional lives," said Bognar.

"I'm thrilled to be joining an organisation that dedicates itself to improving the lives of customers by providing fast, efficient and automated ways to digitally transform their agreement process.”