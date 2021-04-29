Paessler promotes new Asia Pacific lead for partner growth

Sebastian Krüger (Paessler AG) Credit: Paessler AG

German monitoring software vendor Paessler AG has promoted its regional manager of the Americas Sebastian Krüger to vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC), focusing, in part, on bolstering its “channel-centric focus”.



In the newly created role, which he took up in March, Krüger will aim to grow the number of channel partners "significantly", as well as servicing existing partners and the partner community at large.

In addition, he has also been tasked with making APAC the vendor's fastest-growing region through both direct and indirect business, as well as bolstering its “channel-centric focus”.

"The appointment of Sebastian Krüger as vice president Asia Pacific underlines our long-term growth strategy. Paessler continues to invest in opportunities that help the additional growth in the region and further strengthen our footprint in Asia Pacific,” Paessler CEO Helmut Binder said.

Additionally, the vendor described his new position as “instrumental” in growing its customer base in the healthcare sector in the region, with Paessler citing his “specialist knowledge of the IT monitoring needs of hospitals”.

Krüger is currently based in Hamburg, Germany, but will relocate to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, once international borders open again.

Supporting him in the new position is the Australian-based Daniel Sultana, who was promoted to senior sales director for Australia and New Zealand also in March, and Tee Haw Pang, the current head of APAC sales and business development.

Krüger has over 18 years of experience with IT, with more than eight of those spent with the vendor. During his time with Paessler, he has been credited with growing its channel team with dedicated account managers, internal sales representatives and pre-sales technical support.



