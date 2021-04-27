Netskope sets sights on APAC network expansion

Credit: Photo 34111242 © Joanne Zhe | Dreamstime.com

Security cloud vendor Netskope is planning to expand its NewEdge network further into Asia Pacific, intending to cover new locations in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.



The vendor's new data centre presences are planned for Perth and Melbourne in Australia, Auckland in New Zealand and Manila in the Philippines, as well as mainland China.

According to the vendor, the network, which delivers its Security Cloud solution, covers over 40 regions globally and offers real-time inline security traffic processing and management planes for application programming interface (API)-driven security controls and policy management functions, as well as being capable of scaling to handle 2 Tbps of traffic per location.

It also has direct peering with web, cloud and software-as-a-service providers, with the vendor claiming that every location is connected with Microsoft and Google, in addition to peering relationships with Amazon, ServiceNow, Rakuten and Tencent.

"With the data centre expansions in the Asia Pacific region, we are continuing to expand global coverage with NewEdge,” said Tony Burnside, vice president for Netskope Asia Pacific.

He added that the increase in remote work has led to “significant” demand, with its momentum “evidence that our continued investment in the region is making an impact, and is a testament to where we're headed in the future as we grow our footprint in APAC”.

Netskope's plans to expand its NewEdge network in APAC follows upgrades in the first quarter of the year to locations in Singapore and Sydney, which the vendor claims the sites can now meet demand for its inline services, such as Secure Web Gateway.

The vendor's expansion plans also come two years after its move to grant Nextgen full distribution rights across Australia and New Zealand.

“By joining Nextgen’s network of partners, we’re ensuring that an even broader set of customers will have access to our solutions, further enabling IT teams to ensure their employees can collaborate securely without limits,” Burnside said at the time.