SolarWinds celebrates top APJ partners

Recognising distributors and partners in the region for their achievements and service delivery to customers.

Sojung Lee (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

IT monitoring and management software vendor SolarWinds has revealed its top performing partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan region (APJ) at its 2020 channel awards event.

Held on 8 April during its Q2 Virtual Partner Briefing for the region, the awards broadly recognise distributors and partners in the region for their achievements and service delivery to customers, as well as for adapting to business challenges.

According to the vendor, the awards are given to those who demonstrate innovation and technical expertise with SolarWinds solutions to maximise return on investment and simplify IT environments for customers.

“Empowering businesses to successfully manage the complexities of modern IT has always been a priority for SolarWinds — and this was put to the test in the year of the pandemic,” said Sojung Lee, vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan sales at SolarWinds.

“2020 has been a challenging year. But we are extremely proud and heartened to witness the resiliency of our Partners, and more importantly, their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer success even in unchartered times of disruption.

“We are pleased to recognise our 2020 SolarWinds APJ Channel Awards winners for their dedication to service innovation and excellence.”

The Top Sales Award in the reseller category saw NCS Singapore, Philippine IT services provider Trends & Technologies and Australian SolarWinds partner Orange Resources acknowledged for their efforts, among others.

Meanwhile, the Top Sales Award winners in the distributor category had both the Singapore and Australian branches of M.Tech Products take home an award each, as well as the Thailand-based M-Solutions Technology.

The winners from across the region in full are:

Learning Partner of the Year



Singapore – Westcon Solutions Pte Ltd

ASEAN – Trends and Technologies Inc Philippines

A/NZ – Telstra International Ltd

North Asia – Macroview Telecom Limited

India – M.Tech Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Excellence in Marketing Transformation

NextGen Distribution Australia Pty Ltd.

Tech Data Advanced Solutions Vietnam

Technical Excellence

Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd

ASEAN – Packet Systems Indonesia

A/NZ – Orange Resources Pty Ltd

North Asia – Kunlan Solutions China

India – Technosoft Solutions India

Best Achievement of the Year

Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd

ASEAN – PT NTT Data Indonesia

A/NZ – NTT Australia Pty Ltd

North Asia – Moadata Co Ltd Korea

India – Technosoft Solutions

Outstanding Sales Growth for Reseller

Singapore – ST Engineering (Info-Soft Systems) Pte Ltd

ASEAN – SV Technologies JSC Vietnam

A/NZ – NTT Australia Pty Ltd

North Asia – NetCraft Information Technology

India – Dimension Data India

Outstanding Sales Growth for Distributor

Singapore – Ingram Micro Asia Ltd

ASEAN – Tech Data Advanced Solutions

North Asia – Moadata Co Ltd

India – Technosoft Solutions

Top Sales Award for Reseller

Singapore – NCS Singapore Pte Ltd

ASEAN – Trends & Technologies, Inc

A/NZ – Orange Resources Pty Ltd

North Asia – ICON Hong Kong.

India – Techsa Services Private Limited

Top Sales Award for Distributor