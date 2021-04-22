Philippines and Brunei join Asia’s AWS Outposts club

Outposts has already come to several other Asian markets.

Andy Jassy (AWS) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Outposts offering can now be shipped and installed at customer data centres and on-premises locations in the Philippines and Brunei.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, application programming interfaces (APIs) and tools to private enterprise or third-party data centres and colocation spaces.

With a focus on delivering hybrid cloud options to customers, Outposts is designed for applications that need to run on-premises to meet low latency requirements. It can also be used to process and manage data locally, helping organisations to meet their individual data residency requirements.

Outposts has already come to several other Asian markets.

In January last year, Outposts was launched in Singapore with the fully managed service available through select channel partners, including Blazeclan Technologies, Sourced Group and Versent, in addition to global system integrators (GSIs) such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC and NTT.

In June last year, AWS launched Outposts in Malaysia and Thailand, further building on Southeast Asia momentum to provide a fully managed service through specialist channel partners.

Meanwhile, in March this year, Singapore telco giant Singtel and its Australian subsidiary Optus unveiled plans to expand 5G ecosystem capabilities to enterprise and start-up customers in Singapore and Australia, rolling out AWS Outposts to drive digital transformation adoption.

Now, with the availability of Outposts in the Philippines and Brunei, local customers in the countries can leverage AWS services to run their workloads and data in-country, in their on-premises facilities and connect to their nearest AWS cloud region for management and operations.

Outposts was unveiled during AWS’ re:Invent conference in 2018, marking a significant step towards greater hybrid cloud acceptance from a vendor that had long been an exponent for customers to go 'all-in' on its public cloud.

Speaking on stage during that year’s AWS re:Invent event in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Andy Jassy — who is set to replace Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the company's top job later this year — said: "We have customers who have a number of workloads that will live on-premise for a long time and there are lots of different reasons for that, oftentimes they need really low-latency for something that sits on premise, so in a factory or something like that.

"What they have asked us for is a way to provide AWS services, like compute, like storage, on-premises but in a way that really seamlessly and constantly interacts with the rest of my applications and services in AWS."