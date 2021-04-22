AppDynamics taps AWS for Singapore SaaS presence

Credit: Joshua Ang / Unsplash

AppDynamics has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand its software-as-a-service (SaaS) application performance management (APM) offering presence to Singapore, along with four other new locations.

Built on AWS, the new points of presence in South Africa’s Cape Town, Hong Kong, London and São Paulo in Brazil, in addition to Singapore, are expected to provide customers and partners local to those regions with access to full-stack observability solutions that adhere to local data residency regulations.

It is hoped the addition of the new locations will provide opportunities and solutions for local enterprises concerned with potential data sovereignty and governance requirements.

The Singapore and London regions are available from April, while Hong Kong, São Paulo and Cape Town will be available from July.

The new regions join the company’s existing points of presence in Portland (US), Frankfurt (Germany), Mumbai (India) and Sydney (Australia). Indeed, the addition of the five new locations comes hot on the heels of AppDynamics’ SaaS offering in India, announced in October last year.

For AppDynamics chief product officer Vipul Shah, the expansion comes as organisations find themselves in a position requiring them to transform their digital business strategies -- a need that can be met with SaaS platforms designed to accomplish this task at scale.

“AppDynamics is committed to delivering superior digital experiences through our Business Observability platform, and the expansion of our SaaS presence will provide a level of SaaS coverage unmatched in our industry,” Shah said. “With this expanded reach of SaaS locations, AppDynamics remains the first choice for global enterprises.”

In February, AppDynamics moved to make it easier for customers to integrate security features with application development to help detect threats, identify non-standard application behaviour and block attacks.

Specifically, the vendor added software called Cisco Secure Application to the AppDynamics platform to correlate security and application information by scanning code execution for known exploits.

With the software, vulnerability data is shared with application and security operations teams so that together they can prioritise, execute and track remediation efforts.

"Secure Application can identify abnormal behaviour and detect exploits in real-time — a far cry from the status quo where hackers spend months inside an application's environment undetected — and can automatically enforce security policies to block the threats," Jina Na, a product marketer with AppDynamics, said in a blog post.