Quuppa signs first APAC distie agreement with inTechnology

Mark Winter (inTechnology Distribution) Credit: inTechnology Distribution

Real-time location systems (RTLS) vendor Quuppa has signed its first Asia Pacific (APAC) distribution agreement with Brisbane-based inTechnology Distribution to bring its tech and partner program to the region.

Headquartered in Finland, Quuppa provides RTLS and indoor positioning systems (IPS) for a range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, hospitality, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security.

Through the agreement, inTechnology will offer Quuppa’s full range of products for demonstration and deployment, as well as pre and post-sales training and Quuppa certification training to the channel.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number [of] RTLS projects post-COVID and this has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into the RTLS space,” said Mark Winter, inTechnology CEO.

In addition to bringing its product suite to the region, inTechnology will also launch the vendor’s QuuppaOne Partner Program to the APAC channel, which is split between the categories of Solution Partners, System Integrators, Tag Partners and Technology Partners, with the program customised for each partner type.

Broadly, the program offers tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing and co-development. So far, more than 200 global partners have signed up.

In the last year alone, Quuppa signed more than 60 partner agreements, with the vendor’s CMO Thomas Hasselman claiming that “it is essential to have a more structured way of managing the channel”.

“In the next few years the Quuppa partner ecosystem will be a key driver in shifting the entire indoor positioning market from niche to mainstream,” he added.

The agreement with Quuppa comes a year after inTechnology signed distribution agreements with AiRista Flow and Caretaker Medical in April 2020.