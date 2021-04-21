CSP Global launches white-label managed security offering for MSPs

LifeCycle is a fully integrated and standardised service-based cyber security solution for government institutions and enterprises.

(L-R) Alvyern Lee, Tho Kit Hoong, Rizal Lokman, Vivian Wong, Ibrahim Sukaimi and Nur Atiqah (CSP Global) Credit: CSP Global

Malaysian IT solutions advisory and distribution specialist CSP Global Technologies has launched a new managed cyber security offering designed for reselling and white-labelling by managed service providers (MSPs).

The Kuala Lumpur-based specialist’s new LifeCycle offering, being billed by the company as Asia’s “first master managed service provider (MMSP),” is a fully integrated and standardised service-based cyber security solution for government institutions and enterprises.

The LifeCycle product’s dashboard features seven critical managed services, covering managed antivirus services, advanced persistent threat services, network access control services and data loss prevention services.

In addition, the offering provides email security services, patch management services and IT asset management services.

The service components of the product include daily diagnosis checks and real-time alerts with countermeasure responses, policy monitoring and reconfiguration, bi-weekly and monthly reports, and the latest security threats advisories.

According to CSP Global, by shifting from an on-demand and expert outsourcing model, LifeCycle's master management services model allows MSPs to provide a holistic and managed security solution to their customers.

End-users, meanwhile, can switch from a capital expenditure (capex) model to an operating expenditure (opex) model with a fixed yearly fee, offering oversight and control of essential IT security functions while allowing businesses to focus on growth with lesser risks.

It is hoped that, as an MMSP offering, LifeCycle has the potential to future-proof operations by evolving with the industry and as needs and threats change.

"The cost of cyber security attacks is growing daily,” Tho Kit Hoong, CSP Global founder and CEO, said. And attackers do not discriminate. Whether your business is big or small, it needs to be protected.

“Until now, government institutions and enterprises lacked a comprehensive solution to these issues and were forced into an outdated capex model characterised by unexpected costs and constant security threats. LifeCycle ends this problem,” he added.

The offering is available for reselling and white-labelling under LifeCycle's service-level agreement (SLA) by selected MSP partners, the company said.