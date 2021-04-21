Nextgen adds Forcepoint to expanding Singapore portfolio

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: ARN / IDG

Nextgen has signed a distribution agreement with Forcepoint in Singapore amid plans to roll-out secure access service edge (SASE) solutions via the channel.

Effective immediately, the alliance also includes data loss prevention offerings in a move designed to enhance network security architecture capabilities for enterprise and government customers across the city-state.

“Nextgen is highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with, focusing on the world's leading enterprise software providers,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, executive vice president and managing director of Asia at Nextgen. “Nextgen Group is a hub of collaboration within the channel that makes it easier for technology partners to do business with international vendors on what are often complex product suites.

“Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment.”

The addition of Forcepoint comes more than three months after Nextgen officially launched operations in Singapore to expand distribution capabilities across Asia, backed by a portfolio of value-added channel services.

Channel Asia exclusively revealed that the Sydney-based business entered the regional market on 1 January 2021, with a technology focus spanning enterprise software, cloud and software-as-a-service offerings, in addition to data management and cyber security.

Expansion efforts continue to centre around the creation of Singapore as a regional hub, supported by the recruitment of a local leadership team before progressively opening additional countries in response to market opportunity and vendor support.

Since launching, the distributor has expanded portfolio capabilities through partnerships with Micro Focus, Datto and SingleStore, with more vendors expected to be on-boarded in the coming weeks and months. This is in addition to expanded cyber security practice offerings through the creation of an integration platform under the banner of CyberLAB, available to partners across Southeast Asia.

“As enterprises race to embrace the digital transformation opportunity, Forcepoint is here to simplify the complexity around cloud adoption and cyber security convergence,” added Bjorn Engelhardt, vice president of Sales across Asia Pacific at Forcepoint. “Forcepoint’s end-user aware approach to security delivers enterprises a new capability for mitigating today’s modern, evolving threats.

“We know that attackers will gain access to critical corporate resources and data which could cause irreparable harm to a business and its brand, and so we offer data protection products which get ahead of the breach. Forcepoint’s partnership with Nextgen will strengthen our world-class partner network and offer our mutual customers the support they need to achieve their own business objectives.”