24-inch M1 iMac: New colours, new chip, and much much more

Apple has started a colourful new chapter for its all-in-one Mac. Here are the top five features of the new iMacs.

Credit: Apple

Silver and black had a good 13-plus-year run, but on Tuesday, Apple put an end to it and started a colourful new chapter for its all-in-one Mac, the iMac.

The colours aren't all that's new; the iMac features Apple's new M1 system on a chip, new sizes, and a lot more. Here are the top five features of Apple's new all-in-one:

1 - New design with a rainbow of colours

The iMac is now available in blue, green, orange, pink, purple, and silver with matching a Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. (Maybe you can even match with the coloured iPad Air if you bought one recently.)

The new iMac has an elegant, minimal look compared to its predecessor. The bezels around the display are much smaller than on the previous iMac, but it still has a chin, below the display that houses the iMac's internals (though it's much thinner).

The chin doesn't have the Apple logo on the front. Instead, it's on the back, where you'll also find two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports. The tapered design is gone, and the new iMac is now 11.5 millimetres thick.