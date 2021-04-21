FPT Software taps Japan's cyber security market with new partnership

Deal comes after efforts over the past few years by FPT Software to actively ramp up its research and innovation efforts in a bid to strengthen its cyber security capabilities.

Credit: FPT Software

Vietnamese IT services provider FPT Software is tapping into the growing demand for cyber security solutions and services in the Japanese market thanks to a new partnership with Japan-based conglomerate Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, a diversified trading, investment and services company, signed a memorandum of understanding with FPT Software on 26 February, paving the way for the Vietnam-headquartered provider to bring its cyber security services to Japan’s businesses.

“FPT Software is very excited to work with Mitsui to address the growing demand for cyber security solutions in Japan,” FPT Software chair Chu Thanh Ha said. "Here we have assembled a young and experienced team that can cater to various customers’ needs.

"FPT Software also looks forward to collaborating with Mitsui to expand our business globally. I believe we could achieve great things in the future,” she added.

The deal comes after efforts over the past few years by FPT Software to actively ramp up its research and innovation efforts in a bid to strengthen its cyber security capabilities.

In 2020, for example, the company launched a cloud security compliance product, akaSafe, designed to help businesses in various verticals, including healthcare and automotive, to manage risks and build cyber resilience.

The company has also recently formed a new business unit dedicated to providing cyber security assurance services. In March, FPT moved to further build out its digital business ecosystem with the launch of its new digital transformation consulting subsidiary FPT Digital.

The company revealed the launch of the new business, the eighth member company of FPT Corporation, in late February, saying at the time that it could provide digital transformation roadmap consulting services for businesses while also promoting new initiatives and innovative business models.

In April, the Vietnamese provider committed to increasing digital transformation revenue from overseas markets by 50 per cent in 2021, reaching a target of US$209 million as the technology giant expands beyond Vietnamese heartlands.

In May last year, FPT signed a managed services agreement with software specialists OutSystems to strengthen low-code platform capabilities in Japan.