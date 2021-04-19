Leo Infocomm spins off distributor business to represent Zscaler across ASEAN

Seth Ho (AZ Asia-Pacific) and Andrew Mann (Zscaler) Credit: AZ Asia-Pacific / Zscaler

Leo Infocomm has launched a new spin-off value-added distributor in the form of AZ Asia-Pacific, created with the aim of servicing Zscaler demand via the channel across ASEAN.

Channel Asia can exclusively reveal that the start-up will operates as a technical distributor providing solution expertise and partner enablement guidance, backed by a professional services arm designed to support the security vendors regional growth ambitions.

From a product standpoint, Singapore-based AZ Asia-Pacific will distribute Zscaler solutions spanning internet and private access, in addition to cloud protection and digital experience offerings.

“Given the evolution and demand of cyber security, AZ Asia-Pacific and Zscaler have decided that now is the right time to develop a new range of services in order to respond effectively to industry needs,” said Seth Ho, sales manager of AZ Asia-Pacific.

“This partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategies, helping enterprises simplify the adoption of a complete secure access service edge (SASE) architecture and more efficiently implement zero-trust security."

As outlined by Andrew Mann - senior director of Global Alliance and Channel across Asia Pacific and Japan at Zscaler - the cyber threat landscape across the region is “complex, accelerated and unrelenting”, creating opportunities for specialist partners to service increased end-user demand in the process.

“Zero-trust has emerged as a mandate,” he outlined. “As a focus partner, AZ Asia-Pacific’s local coverage and skills across the diverse Southeast Asia markets is helping to drive Zscaler’s growth in the region.”

As parent company of AZ Asia-Pacific, Leo Infocomm specialises in the deployment of cloud and network-focused security solutions with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The channel alliance comes as managed services now accounts for the “largest and fastest growing” segment of the security market, triggered by heightened customer demand for protection amid a sustained shift in remote working.

Billed as ‘single-tenant solutions operated by third-party providers and residing on customers' premises’, increased end-user appetite for managed security offerings delivered via the channel comes in response to the continuation of wide-scale lockdown measures which in turn have prompted a significant rise in cyber threats.

According to IDC findings, such demand is followed by integration services and consulting services, with the overall security services market accounting for approximately half of all security spending in the short-term.

Looking ahead, security services investment is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent during the next five years, with managed services in particular set to outpace the market at 13.6 per cent.