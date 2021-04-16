VMware strikes cloud pact with Macrologic to modernise Filipino SMBs

Arman Menta (Macrologic) Credit: Macrologic

VMware has partnered with Macrologic to kick-start post-pandemic modernisation efforts across the Philippines through the provision of cloud-first data centre solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).



Terms of the alliance will see Macrologic become the vendor’s first cloud provider in-country to offer multi-tenancy on the VMware for Public Cloud offering and VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) on Cloud. The move is designed to support SMBs seeking to overhaul legacy on-premises data centres into multi-cloud environments to accelerate application delivery and go-to-market efforts.

“The great reset in the Philippines’ business environment is elevating the need for SMBs to harness cloud to respond, adapt and accelerate to a digital-first environment,” outlined Walter So, country manager of the Philippines at VMware. “We’re always excited to work with forward-thinking organisations such as Macrologic as we look toward building an agile economy in today’s digital-first landscape.”

As a driving force of local economic growth, SMBs account for 99.5 per cent of all businesses across the Philippines, operating in a market forecast to increase cloud services investment. In response, So said Macrologic is well-positioned to enable customers to drive scale through the deployment of secure digital solutions.

“To enable SMBs in their transformation journeys, Macrologic has boosted their cloud capabilities and service delivery to provide the speed, agility and scalability that they require,” So added. “Through this partnership, I am confident that we are now a step closer to helping the SMB ecosystem and the Philippines stay resilient and move faster toward economic recovery.”

Headquartered in Bacoor City Cavite, Macrologic goes to market as a leading data centre specialist with expertise in helping SMBs run VMware workloads on SAP S/4 HANA to maximise the potential of increased volumes of data through real-time analytics and processing. Specific to VMware, the business has also achieved Master Services Competency in Data Centre Virtualisation.

“With the Philippines on the trajectory to becoming one of the biggest digital economies in the region, businesses will need the speed, agility, and economics to handle the growing volume and velocity of data, and build their resilience in the new digital era,” said Arman Menta, CEO and president of Macrologic.

“Already, we are seeing positive customer adoption across key industry verticals in the Philippines. With VMware’s world-class solutions and our certified engineers, we can better support SMBs in strengthening their digital foundation and accelerating their cloud journeys.”