SoftIron launches first global partner program

Credit: ID 10236620 © Voyagerix | Dreamstime.com

US-headquartered storage vendor SoftIron has launched its first-ever global partner program targeting value-added resellers.

SoftIron specialises in storage solutions from the data centre to the edge with its software-defined storage (SDS) portfolio, HyperDrive, which is based on open source SDS platform Ceph.

The vendor previously had what it described as an “open, opportunistic partner program”. However, this time, SoftIron will offer a formal training and certification program to “help partners become as capable” as SoftIron’s own field sales team and pre-sales engineers.

Currently the vendor is focused on building a single-tier value-added reseller and systems integrator channel focused on open-source appliances.

“SoftIron is looking to attract VARS that see the open-source edge data centre as an emerging opportunity for which to build around,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to VARs and SIs, SoftIron is also looking to build relationships with managed service providers, having recently launched a business model focused on that side of the partner ecosystem.

“The results of SoftIron’s unique ‘designed, not assembled’ approach to manufacturing enterprise data centre solutions is a highly integrated, truly differentiated offering that tackles the needs of the perpetually-scaling data centre,” said Phil Crocker, vice president of business development and channel at SoftIron.

“As organisations grapple with the challenges of scaling their IT operations, they become even more interested in open source solutions that eliminate vendor lock-in and give them more control.”

The move follows SoftIron’s move into the Asia Pacific region in January 2020, hiring New Zealand-based Paul Harris as regional director.

Following this, the company signed its first reseller agreement in Australia with Kirra services.