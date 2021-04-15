ULAP bolsters intelligent cloud play with Crayon partnership

ULAP builds upon its history of delivering tailored secure connectivity solutions to clients looking for offerings outside of the traditional legacy options.

Deon Del Mundo (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

ULAP, a Manila-headquartered cloud, connectivity and managed services provider (MSP), has partnered up with Crayon to deliver intelligent cloud solutions to the Philippine market.

The deal will see ULAP, which counts Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) among its vendor partners, continue to build upon its history of delivering connectivity solutions to clients looking for offerings outside of the traditional legacy options.

"Our clients expect premium quality connectivity and service, and we deliver every time,” ULAP CEO Dominic McDonald said. “In this partnership with Crayon, we look forward to delivering world-class solutions to Filipino companies as they continue to rise from the pandemic.”

It is hoped that the combination of Crayon's cloud enablement services and ULAP's secure connectivity solutions will result in customers being able to quickly optimise their transition to a secure cloud environment in partnership with the providers’ services.

According to Crayon Philippines general manager Deon Del Mundo, customers and partners have been working closely with Crayon over the past year to help build the commercial and technical foundation needed for their respective cloud-first digital transformation journeys. This will continue under the strategic partnership of Crayon with ULAP.

"Collaborating with partners like ULAP has been a part of our strategy to build an even stronger commitment to our customers' success in the new normal,” Del Mundo said.

In February last year, Crayon appointed Del Mundo as managing director of the Philippines, recruiting the former Microsoft executive to drive in-market customer and partner growth. Del Mundo was tasked with increasing software, cloud and digital adoption at enterprise and government levels, having previously held the position of country lead of enterprise and consulting services at Microsoft.

In July last year, the company acquired Sydney, Australia-based Navicle to strengthen Oracle on-premises and cloud licence optimisation capabilities as Australian expansion plans accelerate at pace.

Terms of the deal saw Navicle leverage Crayon’s expertise in cloud economics and cost optimisation while continuing to support local Australian customers, in addition to extending services to the Oslo-based provider’s global user base.