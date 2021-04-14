SAS taps NTT’s Maria Aileen Rodriguez as new Philippines lead

Rodriguez comes to her new role leading SAS in the Philippines with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector.

Analytics software and services vendor SAS has named former NTT Philippines CEO Maria Aileen Rodriguez as its new managing director in the country.

In her new role, Rodriguez will lead the vendor’s Philippines team, working to expand the SAS market presence in the country, as well as driving channel partnership development and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Rodriguez was named as the country general manager of NTT Philippines, rebranded from Dimension Data Philippines, in late 2019. Her appointment came just months after NTT’s move to roll its various business segments, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, into one unified brand.

Before coming to NTT Philippines, Rodriguez was IBM Philippines' software channels ASEAN executive. Before IBM, she served as country manager for IBM's Software Group in Manila, as well as country manager for the financial services sector for the Philippines and Vietnam at IBM.

“During my career, I have seen many organisations across the Southeast Asia region prosper from undertaking their digital transformation journey,” Rodriguez said. “In the Philippines, our pandemic-driven lockdown has exposed many businesses to the digital economy, accelerating digital transformation."

“There are many opportunities for SAS to help Philippine companies through advanced analytics and empower them with insights for timely business decisions. I look forward to helping more customers transform their businesses with SAS,” she added.

According to SAS ASEAN vice president Remco den Heijer, to whom Rodriguez will report, her deep experience in the technology industry in the Philippines and across the region gives her a depth of insight that will bring SAS Philippines to “the next level”.

In October last year, SAS partnered with TMA Solutions to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in Vietnam, underpinned by enterprise-level consultation services.

A month prior, the vendor committed to up-skill a minimum of 500 students in analytics across Malaysia by the end of the year, in response to increased demand for data science expertise.