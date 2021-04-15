Menu
The next Apple event is actually happening on April 20 for real

So there is an event after all.

Credit: Apple

After rumours, missed predictions, shaved eyebrows, and a surprising Siri leak, we know officially know when Apple's spring event will be held: April 20 at 10 am PT. What will reveal is another question.

Apple is calling the event Spring Loaded and the tagline is accompanied by an Apple logo in the shape of a spring. The colours match those in the original Apple rainbow, but it's hard to decipher much of anything else. There's also an AR component that features the coloured lines swirling around the room and converging to form the Apple logo in the invitation.

If we're speculating, it could point to the release of a new Apple Pencil alongside a revamped iPad Pro or possibly a new Apple silicon iMac in colourful case options. We're also expecting AppleTags, an updated Apple TV, and AirPods, but speculation has suggested that some of the products may be held until the fall.

The event will once again be virtual and streamed on Apple's website and YouTube channel.


